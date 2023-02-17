Indeed Brewing Company Paloma Get it

Style: Sour

Inspired by the paloma (tequila, lime juice, and grapefruit-flavored soda), this kettle sour is the color of lemons, offering an appeasing whiff of bright but light grapefruit. Drinking it, you get flavor of sweet grapefruit soda, then tartness and, finally, a little breadiness at the end. Indeed’s head brewer Patrick Nickelson suggests a squeeze of lime—and we think that sounds just about perfect.

ABV: 5.1%

Availability: Limited

