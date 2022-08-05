Indeed Brewing Company Pistachio Cream Ale Get it

Style: Ale

If you’ve ever walked into a bar strewn with peanut shells, you understand that beer and nuts work together. Sure, peanuts are legumes, but just go with us on this one. Indeed brings nuts and beer together in their Pistachio Cream Ale. It pours a mostly clear, light caramel color with some nice tight foam. Take a sniff and you’ll get smells of candied almonds and pistachio ice cream. Drinking it, you’ll taste pistachios, ice cream sandwiches, and cream soda.

ABV: 5.5%

Availability: Year round

