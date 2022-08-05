Indeed Brewing Company Pistachio Cream AleGet it
Style: Ale
If you’ve ever walked into a bar strewn with peanut shells, you understand that beer and nuts work together. Sure, peanuts are legumes, but just go with us on this one. Indeed brings nuts and beer together in their Pistachio Cream Ale. It pours a mostly clear, light caramel color with some nice tight foam. Take a sniff and you’ll get smells of candied almonds and pistachio ice cream. Drinking it, you’ll taste pistachios, ice cream sandwiches, and cream soda.
ABV: 5.5%
Availability: Year round
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top