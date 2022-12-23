Iron Hill Brewery Candy Cane Porter Get it

Style: Porter

This American Robust Porter with peppermint is a holiday treat for subscribers to the Iron Hill Brewer’s Box. In a glass, this is a glossy black beer with tan foam. The first smell that hits you is the peppermint, then you get some roasted grain on the backend. The flavor experience is slightly reversed, with flavors of dark grains hitting first followed by a sharp peppermint finish.

ABV: 5.4%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!