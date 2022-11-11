Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Iron Hill Brewery Snow Globe Pils
Courtesy image

Iron Hill Brewery Snow Globe Pils

Get it

Style: Pilsner

If you want to try this beer, you’re going to need a subscription. Snow Globe is the first exclusive beer announced as part of Iron Hill’s IHBeer Club, a craft beer box subscription that will be going out four times a year. The beer is a light straw gold in color with floral, honeysuckle, and melon aromas with some grain mixed in. Take a taste and you’ll find it fits the bill of a crisp Italian pilsner with some bitterness at the end. 

ABV: 4.9%

Availability: Limited

