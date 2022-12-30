Japas Cervejaria Neko IPA Get it

Style: IPA

Maneki-neko—or “beckoning cat”—is a figurine popularized in Japan that’s meant to bring good luck and fortune. You’ll find two of them on a can of Neko from Japas. Brewing since 2014, Japas is owned by three Japanese-Brazilian women, though this particular American IPA is brewed in Chicago. Neko is a mildly hazy lemon yellow with bright aromas of grapefruit and pine. If you’re looking for flavors of grapefruit pith and tangerine along with a piney bitterness that lingers for a bit, you’re in luck.

ABV: 5.7%

Availability: Limited

