Style: Ale

During the late 1960s, Houston’s Love Street Light Circus Feel Good Machine was the psychedelic place to be. Karbach is celebrating that state of mind with Love Street, a Kölsch-style Blonde. The beer is a bright clear yellow gold with some nice carbonation. It has aromas of bread dough and floral hops. Tasting Love Street, you have a sweet yeast flavor with some floral notes to finish.

ABV: 4.9%

Availability: Year round

