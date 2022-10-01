Karbach Brewing Co. Love Street BlondeGet it
Style: Ale
During the late 1960s, Houston’s Love Street Light Circus Feel Good Machine was the psychedelic place to be. Karbach is celebrating that state of mind with Love Street, a Kölsch-style Blonde. The beer is a bright clear yellow gold with some nice carbonation. It has aromas of bread dough and floral hops. Tasting Love Street, you have a sweet yeast flavor with some floral notes to finish.
ABV: 4.9%
Availability: Year round
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top