Karbach Brewing Co. Rodeo Clown Double IPA Get it

Style: IPA

Named after the street it was started on in Houston, Karbach has been brewing since 2011. And while everything is bigger in Texas, they’re not exaggerating when they call their Rodeo Clown Double IPA a “badass bullfighting sumbuck.” It pours a clear copper in color with a light tan foam head. There are aromas of caramel, nectarine, and booze. It has strong flavors of malt and sweet toffee with a pervading bitterness.

ABV: 9.5%

Availability: Year round

