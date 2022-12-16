Karbach Brewing Co. Yule Shoot Your Eye Out Get it

Style: Ale

If you can’t tell from the leg lamp on the can, the name of this holiday beer from Karbach clues you in to this homage to A Christmas Story. Drinking Yule Shoot Your Eye Out will bring back memories of Red Ryder BB guns, pink bunny pajamas, and tongues stuck to flagpoles. Brewed with orange peel, this red ale is a bright copper color with plenty of carbonation and aromas of sweet malted grains. Drinking it, you taste caramel, grain, and a touch of citrus. If you’re not sure about trying Yule Shoot Your Eye Out, we “triple-dog-dare ya!”

ABV: 5.6%

Availability: Seasonal

