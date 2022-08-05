Karbach Brewing Crawford Bock Get it

Style: Bock

Beer, baseball, and the local team all come together is Karbach’s Crawford Bock. With a can design that harkens back to the “tequila sunrise” uniforms that the Houston Astros wore from 1975 to 1986, you immediately think of the days of Nolan Ryan and J.R. Richard. A portion of proceeds from every beer go to the Astros Foundation. Pouring Crawford Bach, it’s a clear, light copper color with smells of sweet bread and toasty malt. Drinking it, you get flavors of dark caramel and toasted grains.

ABV: 4.5%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!