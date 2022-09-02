Kent Falls Brewing Co. Foeder HollowGet it
Style: Pilsner
Kent Falls is part of the Camps Road Farm in Kent, CT. Along with pasture-raised poultry and park, the farm grows one acre of hops for beer. Released for the brewery’s seventh anniversary, Foeder Hollow pilsner is conditioned in an oak foeder, or a large oak barrel. The beer pours a clear pale straw with aromas of grassy malt. Tasting it, you get balanced flavors of malt and hops and biscuit throughout.
ABV: 5.0%
Availability: Limited
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top