Kent Falls Brewing Co. Foeder Hollow

Style: Pilsner

Kent Falls is part of the Camps Road Farm in Kent, CT. Along with pasture-raised poultry and park, the farm grows one acre of hops for beer. Released for the brewery’s seventh anniversary, Foeder Hollow pilsner is conditioned in an oak foeder, or a large oak barrel. The beer pours a clear pale straw with aromas of grassy malt. Tasting it, you get balanced flavors of malt and hops and biscuit throughout.

ABV: 5.0%

Availability: Limited

