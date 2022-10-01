Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A bottle of Kona Brewing Co. Big Wave Golden Ale
172
Courtesy image 9 / 172

Kona Brewing Co. Big Wave Golden Ale

Get it

Style: Ale

Since 2011, Big Wave Golden Ale from Kona has taken home 10 awards from events such as the Best of Craft Beer Awards and the US Open Beer Championship. Out of the bottle, the beer pours a light golden with lines of continuing carbonation. Take a sniff and you get aromas of grapefruit peel, grass, and bread dough. Drinking it, you get a mild malted grains flavor with some hoppy bitterness at the end. 

ABV: 4.4%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Food & Drink