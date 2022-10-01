Kona Brewing Co. Big Wave Golden AleGet it
Style: Ale
Since 2011, Big Wave Golden Ale from Kona has taken home 10 awards from events such as the Best of Craft Beer Awards and the US Open Beer Championship. Out of the bottle, the beer pours a light golden with lines of continuing carbonation. Take a sniff and you get aromas of grapefruit peel, grass, and bread dough. Drinking it, you get a mild malted grains flavor with some hoppy bitterness at the end.
ABV: 4.4%
Availability: Year round
