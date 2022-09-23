Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A bottle of Kona Brewing Co. Longboard Island Lager
Kona Brewing Co. Longboard Island Lager

Style: Lager

Kona was founded in 1994 by father and son team, Cameron Healy and Spoon Khalsa. The Kailua-Kona, HI, brewery considers its beer to be a “Liquid Aloha.” Longboard has taken home four silvers and a bronze at the Great American Beer Festival, with other honors too numerous to list. Out of the bottle, the beer is a dazzling bright gold with plenty of carbonation. It has aromas of fresh grass and grains. Tasting Longboard, there are flavors of mild sweet lemon, honey, and lightly toasted grains.

ABV: 4.6%

Availability: Year round

