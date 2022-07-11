Kulshan Brewing Co. Helles Get it

Style: German-style lager

Founded in 2012, Kulshan (the native name for Mt. Baker) Brewing Co. is located in Bellingham, Washington. Their Helles won bronze at the Great American Beer Festival in both 2020 and 2021. The color is a clear pale yellow with an aroma of flowery grains. Tasting gives a crisp start with flavors of bread and light malt.

ABV: 5.0%

Availability: Year Round

