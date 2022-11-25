Kulshan Brewing Company Gose Get it

Style: Sour

Taking home the GABF gold for German Sour Ale was Kulshan Gose. The brewery calls this German-style sour “ridiculously drinkable.” Out of the bottle, the beer is clear and light gold with thin lines of bubbles rising up the glass. Gose has aromas of grains, lemon, and spice. On the palate, you’ll pick up tartness and some salt along with mild fruit flavors of pear and lemon.

ABV: 3.9%

Availability: Year round

