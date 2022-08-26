Kulshan Brewing Company Raspberry GoseGet it
Style: Gose
Kulshan founder David Vitt says the day he opened in 2012, the brewery was filled with friends and family. The second day, word got out about the Washington brewery, and everybody else showed up. “It was chaos,” he says. One of Kulhsan’s standout brews is its Raspberry Gose. It pours like pomegranate juice and has aromas of sourdough and raspberries. It’s satisfyingly fizzy with tart raspberry, raspberry scones, and pilsner malts on the palate.
ABV: 4.0%
Availability: Seasonal
