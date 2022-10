Kulshan Brewing Company Red Cap Get it

Style: Ale

Kulshan won a gold medal at the Washington Beer Awards in 2018 for this Irish-style red ale. The beer from the Bellingham, WA, brewery is a dark amber color with aromas of malted grains and faint honey. There are flavors of cacao bean, coffee, and biscuit with some finishing bitterness.

ABV: 4.8%

Availability: Year round

