Kulshan Brewing Company Transporter Get it

Style: Porter

Kulshan refers to its Transporter as a gateway beer. According to the brewery, it’s “light, smooth and endlessly drinkable.” The GABF gold medal winner in the Brown Porter category, Transporter is a dark, ebony cola color with aromas of dark malts and coffee. Drinking it, this amazingly drinkable porter has tastes of bread, cocoa, and coffee.

ABV: 5.1%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!