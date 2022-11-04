Kulshan Brewing Heliotrope Get it

Style: IPA

A heliotrope is a purple flower, but it’s also the name of a popular ridge trail that leads to the base of Washington’s Mount Baker, close to Kulshan’s Bellingham home, as well as this IPA. It has aromas of peach, red berries, and tropical fruit. Drinking it, you get tart grapefruit and grapefruit peel flavors with a pine finish.

ABV: 7.3%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!