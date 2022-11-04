Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Kulshan Brewing Heliotrope
220
Courtesy image 2 / 220

Kulshan Brewing Heliotrope

Get it

Style: IPA

A heliotrope is a purple flower, but it’s also the name of a popular ridge trail that leads to the base of Washington’s Mount Baker, close to Kulshan’s Bellingham home, as well as this IPA. It has aromas of peach, red berries, and tropical fruit. Drinking it, you get tart grapefruit and grapefruit peel flavors with a pine finish.

ABV: 7.3%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Food & Drink