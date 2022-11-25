Kulshan Kitten Mittens Get it

Style: Ale

Kulshan calls this winter ale “the perfect beer for those cold months.” In addition to having a terrific name that makes you want to tell everyone what you’re drinking, Kitten Mittens is a dark ruby mahogany color with aromas of coffee, raisins, and figs. Drinking it, you get a chocolate and coffee start before some mild winter spices show up, followed by a slightly boozy finish.

ABV: 8.0%

Availability: Seasonal

