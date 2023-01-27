Left Hand Brewing Co. French Toast Milk Stout Get it

Style: Stout

We’ve tried coffee stouts and pastry stouts, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Left Hand took the next step. This “brunch-inspired” dark stout is filled with aromas of sweet maple syrup, bourbon, coffee, vanilla, and malted grains. Drinking French Toast Milk Stout, you get maple syrup on the tongue followed by coffee, vanilla, and malted grains. It’s easy to understand why Left Hand calls this one “Saturday morning in a glass.”

ABV: 6.0%

Availability: Limited

