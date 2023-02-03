Left Hand Brewing Co. Peanut Butter Milk Stout Nitro Get it

Style: Stout

Left Hand calls this beer the “butter half” of their milk stouts. Dark as a moonless night with a head of nitro foam, this beer smells like peanuts and cocoa. But it’s not just peanuts. It’s peanut butter, peanut butter fudge, and peanut butter powder—all coming at you from different angles. You’ll get a moment of stout maltiness at first sip, then peanuts make their presence known, along with some milky cocoa.

ABV: 6.2%

Availability: Year round

