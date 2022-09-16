Left Hand Brewing Co. Pumpkin Spice Latte NitroGet it
Style: Pumpkin Ale
Left Hand asserts, “When the Mainstream goes right, we go left.” Accordingly, the Longmont, CO-brewery puts its own spin on pumpkin spice by adding coffee and spices to a nitro pumpkin ale. The beer pours a hazy orange color with a nice nitro head. PSL Nitro has strong aromas of pumpkin puree, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves—kind of like a pie that’s just about to go into the oven. Drinking it, you get squash and cinnamon with a little ginger burn and a mild coffee finish.
ABV: 7.0%
Availability: Limited
