Left Hand Brewing Wake Up Dead Get it

Style: Stout

Left Hand calls this stout “a beast of a beer you’ll crave from beyond the grave.” Wake Up Dead is black in color with aromas of roasted malts with subtle chocolate and coffee. Take a drink of this stout and you’ll get smooth flavors of coffee, red fruit, and chocolate.

ABV: 10.2%

Availability: Limited

