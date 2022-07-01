Little Beast Brewing Folkvangr Get it

Style: Dark Norwegian-style ale

Back in 2017, Little Beast Brewing was started up in Beaverton, Oregon by Brenda Crow and Charles Porter. According to the brewery, the “little beasts” in their name are the ones that transform water, barley, and hops into beer. Little Beast specializes in mixed culture fermentation, fruited, wild and wood-aged beers with Folkvangr being a dark farmhouse ale. Folkvagnr offers a mahogany cola appearance. Its aroma includes toasted cacao and roasted aroma notes. The taste of the ale is like a light porter with toasted malty finish.

ABV: 6.7%

Availability: Year Round

