Little Beast Brewing German-Style Pilsner Get it

Style: Lager

When Little Beast is done with spent grains (barley, wheat, and oats), they’re carted away to an Oregon farm where they feed chickens and cows. For this pilsner, that trip to farm feed is even longer because it starts in Europe. All the malt and hops used in this pilsner come from Germany. The results offer a beer with a light, gold appearance and a slightly grassy aroma that’s full of hops with a touch of sourness. Smooth malt flavors evolve into baked bread with a mineral finish.

ABV: 5.2%

Availability: Seasonal

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!