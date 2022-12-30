Living Häus Beer Co. Pearl Coffee Stout Get it

Style: Stout

Portland’s Living Häus was opened in summer 2022 by former brewers from Modern Times and pFriem. Pearl Coffee Stout, a collaboration with Sweden’s Stigbergets brewery, is a dark black stout made with Sumatran Puju beans from Puff Coffee. This dark beer with light tan foam has aromas of darkly roasted grains. A sip of Pearl offers a nice coffee flavor that mixes with the roasted malts alongside an almost marshmellowy sweetness.

ABV: 6.5%

Availability: Limited

