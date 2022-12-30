Lucky Envelope Brewing Hawaiian Breeze Get it

Style: Sour

Hawaiian Breeze is the name of this beer, but it’s also a tea. Made by Seattle’s MarketSpice, the tea mixes green Rooibos tea with dried pieces of strawberry and pineapple. In turn, Lucky Envelope blended that with its golden sour beer. The result is a hazy amber with some nice bubbles and a head of tight foam. You’ll notice aromas of pineapple and strawberry preserves with a touch of sourness. Drinking it, Hawaiian Breeze opens with notes of vanilla, followed by pineapple juice and raspberry with some creaminess at the end.

ABV: 5.7%

Availability: Limited

