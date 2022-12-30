Lucky Envelope Brewing Peanut Butter Cream Stout Get it

Style: Stout

The name Lucky Envelope comes from the Chinese tradition of giving away red envelopes filled with paper money. Opened in 2015 by Barry Chan and Ray Kwan, the Seattle brewery’s mission is to make “culturally inspired beer.” Peanut Butter Cream Stout is a dark black beer with aromas of toasted malt, creamed coffee, milk, and peanut butter. Drinking it, you taste coffee, peanut butter, and cream with a lingering peanut flavor and stout toastiness.

ABV: 6.0%

Availability: Year round

