Matchless Brewing Easy Being Green
Style: IPA
Matchless is located in the town of Tumwater, former home to Olympia Brewery. It’s also close enough to the hop fields of Eastern Washington that the brewery can get the freshest hops available, especially at harvest time. Easy Being Green is a fresh hop hazy IPA. The beer is a hazy apple juice color with big aromas of fresh, floral hops and bubble gum. The taste follows with the green freshness of the hops weaving around fruit flavors.
ABV: 5.0%
Availability: Limited
