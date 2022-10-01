Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of Matchless Brewing Easy Being Green
Matchless Brewing Easy Being Green

Style: IPA

Matchless is located in the town of Tumwater, former home to Olympia Brewery. It’s also close enough to the hop fields of Eastern Washington that the brewery can get the freshest hops available, especially at harvest time. Easy Being Green is a fresh hop hazy IPA. The beer is a hazy apple juice color with big aromas of fresh, floral hops and bubble gum. The taste follows with the green freshness of the hops weaving around fruit flavors.

ABV: 5.0%

Availability: Limited

