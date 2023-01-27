Melvin Brewing Melvin IPA Get it

Style: IPA

The GABF gold medal winner in the Fresh or Wet Hop Ale category (2016) and the American-Style Strong Pale Ale (2012), Melvin the beer, brewed by Melvin brewery, is still going strong. The beer has a hazy peach nectar appearance with orange and mango aromas. Have a sip and you taste grapefruit pith with a dank piney edge. On the can, the Wyoming brewery writes, “You can’t always get what you want…but sometimes you get lucky.”

ABV: 7.5%

Availability: Year round

