Melvin Brewing Scenario Get It

Style: Porter

Jeremy Tofte started Melvin Brewing in the back of a Jackson, Wyoming, Thai restaurant in 2009. After winning Small Brewpub of the Year at the 2015 Great American Beer Festival, the brewery opened a production facility in Alpine. Then, it took home Brewing Group of the Year at GABF 2017. The brewery partners with outdoor apparel brand Kühl and, for every 10 cases of Scenario sold, Melvin donates one jacket to charity. Pour one out in a frosty-cold glass: The color is a rich mahogany brown with a firm head to start. On the nose, barley and baking chocolate; and on the tongue, lots of brown sugar, roasted coffee, dark chocolate, and malt.

ABV: 5.0%

Availability: Seasonal

