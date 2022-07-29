Métier Black Stripe Coconut Porter Get it

Style: Porter

Opened in 2022, Métier is the first black-owned brewery in Washington State. For Black Stripe, the brewery collaborated with Caribbean restaurant Jerk Shack (that’s their rooster on the label). When you pour a Black Stripe, you get a steady foam and a deep copper mahogany color. There are aromas of roasted Spanish coffee and dark fruit rum with hints of chocolate and cherry. It has flavors of dark chocolate cordial and cherry juice, before a bitter chocolate finish.

ABV: 5.5%

Availability: Year round

