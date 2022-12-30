Neshaminy Creek Brewery Bone Roaster Get it

Style: Porter

Bone Roaster is a collaboration between two Philadelphia-area Great American Beer Festival medal winners, Neshaminy Creek and Dock Street. This Smoked Porter lives up to its name with a dark brown color along with aromas of barbecue smoke and roasted grains. Take a sip and you’re transported to a cookout, downwind from the grill, drinking a deeply roasted porter and enjoying the moment. As for the collaboration, Neshaminy writes, “It just made sense that we brewed something we both love.”

ABV: 5.7%

Availability: Limited

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!