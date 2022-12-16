Neshaminy Creek Brewery Shape of Haze to Come Get it

Style: IPA

Located northeast of Philadelphia in Croydon, PA, Neshaminy Creek has been making “craft beer for defiant misfits” since 2010. Part of the brewery’s Shape of Haze series, this take on Key lime pie pours the color of peach puree with a foamy white head. When you smell this unfiltered double IPA, lime dominates, followed by aromas of biscuits and lemons. Your tongue will get an explosion of confectionary delight—namely key lime pie and cinnamon with some mouth-puckering lime at the end.

ABV: 8.8%

Availability: Limited

