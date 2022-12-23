Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. Rippin’ PintsGet it
Style: Ale
This Coffee Brown Ale from Neshaminy Creek is a collaboration with Philadelphia’s Ellis Coffee. Out of the can, it’s dark brown with bright tan foam. The collaboration is apparent at first sniff: Rippin’ Pints smells like you’re walking into a coffee shop. More importantly, a good coffee shop. Drinking it, you get a round flavor of coffee, as well as a taste of chocolate malt.
ABV: 5.4%
Availability: Limited
