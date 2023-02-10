Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company J.A.W.N. American Pale Ale Get it

Style: Ale

In Philadelphia, the word “jawn” is much like a noun. It can be a person, place, or thing. However, in the case of this Neshaminy Creek beer, J.A.W.N. stands for Juicy Ale With Nugget. The beer is slightly hazy and light amber in color with aromas of beer bread, floral hops, and malt. Drinking it, there are malty flavors of honey and caramel with a mild bit of hoppy bitterness at the end. If you like malty beers with a bit of hoppy flavor, this one might just be your jawn.

ABV: 5.2%

Availability: Year round

