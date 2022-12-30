New Belgium Brewing Accumulation IPA Get it

Style: IPA

This “Ski-sonal Release” Hazy IPA from New Belgium honors the brewery’s favorite time of year. Out of the can, it’s hazy and golden with a big head of white foam. Accumulation has aromas of citrus and tropical hops, which show up on the palate too with orange, pineapple, and grapefruit pith. After a day on the slopes, this tasty brew will give you something to celebrate.

ABV: 6.5%

Availability: Seasonal

