New Belgium Brewing Company Fat Tire Ale Get it

Style: Ale

If you have even a little familiarity with craft beer, you’ve heard of New Belgium’s Fat Tire, which has been around since 1991. And during those 32 years, the brewery has made some changes. In 2020, Fat Tire became America’s first certified carbon-neutral beer. And now, the beer has a new look and recipe. The new Fat Tire is a bright orangey gold with plenty of carbonation. Take a sniff of this “crisper, brighter version” and you get lightly malted grains with some floral background. Drinking it, there’s a flavor of bread dough with some caramel at the end. If you’ve been a fan of Fat Tire at any point in the last 32 years, you’ll want to give the latest version a try.

ABV: 5.2%

Availability: Year round

