Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

New Belgium Brewing Holiday Ale

Style: Ale

According to New Belgium, its Holiday Ale offers “Flavors of Cranberry & Spice and Everything Nice.” Out of the can, the beer is an intense amber color with aromas of gingerbread and hard cider. Take a sip and you’ll get flavors of cranberry, gingerbread, and cinnamon. Need a cozy beer to enjoy in front of the fireplace? This is the one to crack open.

ABV: 7.5%

Availability: Seasonal

