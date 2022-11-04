New Belgium Brewing Oakspire Bourbon Barrel Ale Get it

Style: Ale

New Belgium calls Oakspire “the bourbon for beer drinkers.” The brewery has been brewing this holiday special release since 2018 and partnered with Four Roses Distillery this year. Oakspire pours a beautiful, slightly hazy amber with a thick head of foam. It has aromas of vanilla, brown sugar, and caramel with a mild maltiness in the background. Take a sip and you get flavors of vanilla, toffee, and coconut with a hefty bourbon finish.

ABV: 9.0%

Availability: Limited

