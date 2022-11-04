Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A bottle of New Belgium Brewing Oakspire Bourbon Barrel Ale
New Belgium Brewing Oakspire Bourbon Barrel Ale

Style: Ale

New Belgium calls Oakspire “the bourbon for beer drinkers.” The brewery has been brewing this holiday special release since 2018 and partnered with Four Roses Distillery this year. Oakspire pours a beautiful, slightly hazy amber with a thick head of foam. It has aromas of vanilla, brown sugar, and caramel with a mild maltiness in the background. Take a sip and you get flavors of vanilla, toffee, and coconut with a hefty bourbon finish. 

ABV: 9.0%

Availability: Limited

