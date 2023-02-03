New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Fruit Force Get it

Style: IPA

The ranks of New Belgium’s Voodoo Ranger line continue to grow with the recently launched Fruit Force, a fruit punch IPA. The beer is the color of hazy yellow grapefruit juice with big pineapple, cherry, and fruit punch aromas. Take a drink and you get that explosive fruit punch and a pineapple-pine aftertaste.

ABV: 9.5%

Availability: Year round

