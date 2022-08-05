New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juice Force Hazy Imperial IPA Get it

Style: IPA

According to New Belgium, the latest member of the Voodoo Ranger line is where “high drinkability meets high ABV.” Helping it earn its name, Juice Force is brewed with Mexican orange, mango, and passionfruit. The result is a hazy grapefruit juice color with some nicely setting white foam and strong aromas of mango, pineapple, and grapefruit juice. Blast of citrus juice segues to a mildly bready middle with a tart grapefruit finish.

ABV: 9.5%

Availability: Year Round

