New England Brewing Company Sea Hag
Style: IPA
In 2006, New England Brewing came out with the original Sea Hag. Filling two cans at a time in its manual canning machine, the brewery could fill 80 cases on a good day. Now, the brewery sells the same amount of Sea Hag in two weeks as it used to in a year. The beer pours a slightly hazy gold with aromas of baked bread and hops. Take a drink and you’ll get a hoppy start, tastes of grapefruit and fruit peel, and a mildly bitter finish.
ABV: 6.2%
Availability: Year round
