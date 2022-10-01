Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A bottle of New Holland Brewing Co. Dragon’s Milk
New Holland Brewing Co. Dragon’s Milk

Style: Stout

New Holland says that “dragon’s milk” has been a term used to describe potent ales and they are continuing that tradition with this bourbon barrel-aged stout. A deep black-brown in color, the beer has aromas of chocolate, caramel, and bourbon. Take a taste and you get flavors of darkly roasted chocolate and caramel with a warming bourbon-like finish.

ABV: 11.0%

Availability: Year round

