Style: Stout
New Holland says that “dragon’s milk” has been a term used to describe potent ales and they are continuing that tradition with this bourbon barrel-aged stout. A deep black-brown in color, the beer has aromas of chocolate, caramel, and bourbon. Take a taste and you get flavors of darkly roasted chocolate and caramel with a warming bourbon-like finish.
ABV: 11.0%
Availability: Year round
