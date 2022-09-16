New Holland Brewing Co. Golden SailsGet it
Style: Lager
According to New Holland, Golden Sails was inspired by area sailboats as well as Holland, Michigan’s working windmill. The beer has a classic lager appearance; it pours a clear gold with plenty of foam and lasting effervescence. Take a sniff and you’ll get aromas of grain and sweet bread dough. It’s a full-bodied lager with a clean taste of sweet grains.
ABV: 5.3%
Availability: Year round
