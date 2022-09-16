Food & Drink

Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

A can of New Holland Brewing Co. Golden Sails
136
Courtesy image 4 / 136

New Holland Brewing Co. Golden Sails

Get it

Style: Lager

According to New Holland, Golden Sails was inspired by area sailboats as well as Holland, Michigan’s working windmill. The beer has a classic lager appearance; it pours a clear gold with plenty of foam and lasting effervescence. Take a sniff and you’ll get aromas of grain and sweet bread dough. It’s a full-bodied lager with a clean taste of sweet grains.

ABV: 5.3%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Food & Drink