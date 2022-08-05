New Holland Brewing Co. Hazy River Get it

Style: IPA

Started in the town of Holland, close to the shores of Lake Michigan, New Holland is currently celebrating their 25th year. The New England-style IPA is a hazy, yellow mango in color with tiny bubbles. It has aromas of mellow citrus and hops. Tasting it, you get slightly sweet, slighty sour flavors of citrus and grain.

ABV: 5.9%

Availability: Year round

