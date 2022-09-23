New Holland Brewing Co. Ichabod Pumpkin AleGet it
Style: Pumpkin Ale
Want to relive the legend of Sleepy Hollow? Give New Holland‘s Ichabod a try. The beer is made with malted barley and real pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Ichabod pours a beautiful orange-amber color that’s slightly hazy. Take a sniff and you’re hit with nutmeg first, then cinnamon, pumpkin, and orange. Drink it and you’re right in the middle of a squash fest with cinnamon and ginger riding up behind.
ABV: 4.6%
Availability: Seasonal
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top