New Holland Brewing Co. Lightpoint Peak Functional White Ale

Style: Ale

Lightpoint Peak is the fall/winter variant of New Holland’s low-calorie, low alcohol Lightpoint. Brewed with coconut water, raw honey, and orange peel, Lightpoint Peak is a pale gold color with aromas of nutmeg, clove, and orange peel. Drinking it, there’s a bunch of winter spice that gives you the feeling of a bigger beer. At 86 calories, this is a light beer that’s punching above its weight class in terms of flavor.

ABV: 3.7%

Availability: Seasonal

