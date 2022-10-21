New Holland Brewing Company Cabin Fever Brown Ale Get it

Style: Ale

New Holland has released a new seasonal beer to help you get through the upcoming winter months. Cabin Fever pours a vibrant chestnut brown with nice foam. It has mellow aromas of sweet brown bread, molasses, and toasted grains. You’ll taste flavors of toffee and dark malted grains with a mild whiskey-like finish.

ABV: 6.5%

Availability: Seasonal

