Beer of the Week: Best Brews You Can Drink Right Now

New Holland Brewing Company Cabin Fever Brown Ale

Style: Ale

New Holland has released a new seasonal beer to help you get through the upcoming winter months. Cabin Fever pours a vibrant chestnut brown with nice foam. It has mellow aromas of sweet brown bread, molasses, and toasted grains. You’ll taste flavors of toffee and dark malted grains with a mild whiskey-like finish.

ABV: 6.5%

Availability: Seasonal

