New Holland Brewing Dragon’s Milk White Get it

Style: Stout

Want to drink a familiar style of beer with a very different appearance? New Holland’s bourbon barrel-aged white stout is one of those. Rather than a nearly-black stout, Dragon’s Milk White is an amber caramel in color with light carbonation. There are aromas of coffee and sweet vanilla caramel. It has a smooth start that leads to a taste of Irish coffee with cream and sugar.

ABV: 6.0%

Availability: Year round

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!